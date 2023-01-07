Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 4,908,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,103. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

