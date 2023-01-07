Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 305 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 38.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,272,000 after purchasing an additional 323,130 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

