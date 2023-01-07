Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,282 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 89,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 31.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.4% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,241,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,046. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

