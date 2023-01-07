Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,965 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 16,736,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,199,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

