Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.41. 34,068,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,286,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.