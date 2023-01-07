Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 46,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,322. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.35.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

