Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Codexis Stock Up 4.5 %
Codexis stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,318. Codexis has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,215 shares of company stock worth $625,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1,209.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
