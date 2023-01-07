Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Up 4.5 %

Codexis stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,318. Codexis has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Insider Activity

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,215 shares of company stock worth $625,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1,209.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.