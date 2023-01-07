Coin98 Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and $8.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.01554828 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008325 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018447 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.34 or 0.01780023 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.