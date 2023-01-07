Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Up 2.7%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 104,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 128,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,301.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

