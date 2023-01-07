Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Shares Up 3.5%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.42. 342,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 567,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($38.30) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.28) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($31.91) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.