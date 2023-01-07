Comparing Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Satellogic and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 85.67 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Harmonic $507.15 million 2.88 $13.25 million $0.39 35.51

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Satellogic has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Satellogic and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A Harmonic 6.80% 11.89% 5.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Satellogic and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Harmonic 0 0 5 0 3.00

Satellogic currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.27%. Harmonic has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Satellogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and CableOS central cloud services primarily to cable operators. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

