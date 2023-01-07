Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.