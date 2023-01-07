Conflux Market Capitalization Hits $47.95 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Conflux has a total market cap of $47.95 million and $1.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,947.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00451493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00913554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00118560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00601728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00255938 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02276524 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,252,257.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.