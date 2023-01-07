Conflux Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Conflux has a market cap of $47.75 million and $1.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00448251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00120552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00914712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00599451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00253571 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02250349 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,087,798.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

