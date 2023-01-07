Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ED. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

