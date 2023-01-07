Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.87. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.