Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Argus cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,251. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

