Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.20 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.23. 4,220,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,251. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.