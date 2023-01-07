Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 437 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,187,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,976,000 after buying an additional 272,132 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

