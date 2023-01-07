Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for about 1.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after purchasing an additional 450,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

