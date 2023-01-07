Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

