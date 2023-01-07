Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.