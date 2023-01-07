Cornerstone Capital Inc. Takes $497,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,764.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

