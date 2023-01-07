Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 2.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $208.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

