Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $36.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.09.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 21.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 328,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 299,852 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.