COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $5.05. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 7,819 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CICOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.2022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

