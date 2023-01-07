Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.06

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.06 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.48). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48), with a volume of 328,822 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £110.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costain Group

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan purchased 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,632.24 ($1,966.55). In other news, insider Alex Vaughan bought 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,632.24 ($1,966.55). Also, insider Kate Rock bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($22,891.57).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

