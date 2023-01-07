Coty (NYSE:COTY) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Coty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

