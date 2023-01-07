Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,831.31

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,831.31 ($22.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,810 ($21.81). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,845 ($22.23), with a volume of 20,269 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,320 ($27.95) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £655.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,386.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,983.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,833.43.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

