Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $156.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

