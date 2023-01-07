Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.26.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €13.80 ($14.68) to €10.20 ($10.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.89) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Crédit Agricole Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of CRARY opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.63.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
