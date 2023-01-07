Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €13.80 ($14.68) to €10.20 ($10.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.89) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRARY opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

