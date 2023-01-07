Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $66.00 Price Target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.59.

Shares of MU opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

