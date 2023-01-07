Creditcoin Market Capitalization Hits $99.32 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $99.32 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011182 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
