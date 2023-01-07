Critical Review: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ucommune International and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 258.53%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions -4.98% N/A -5.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ucommune International and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.04 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.02 Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.20 $2.20 million ($0.53) -2.43

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Ucommune International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

