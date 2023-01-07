Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

