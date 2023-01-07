CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Tops $0.0587 on Top Exchanges

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $35.20 million and $4,260.66 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

