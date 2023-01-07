CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $180.09

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $20.06 million and $180.09 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00432078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.28 or 0.01678144 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,169.96 or 0.30518479 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00700902 USD and is up 12.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $160.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

