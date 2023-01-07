CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $91.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.