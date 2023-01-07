CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $101.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

CVS stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

