Cwm LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

