Cwm LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

