Cwm LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IAA worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IAA by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in IAA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IAA by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 199,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in IAA by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

IAA Stock Up 1.1 %

IAA stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.47. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.