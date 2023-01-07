Cwm LLC Purchases 3,675 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

