Cwm LLC Sells 3,662 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

