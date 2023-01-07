CyberDragon Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $150,170.73 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

