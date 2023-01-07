D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

