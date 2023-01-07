D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $78.41 Million Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,682 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 33.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 4.37% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $78,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

