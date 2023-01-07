D. Scott Neal Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.