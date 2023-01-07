D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,781.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.