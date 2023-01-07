Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Trading Up 2.3%

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313.97 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 301.75 ($3.64). Approximately 6,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.03. The stock has a market cap of £672.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.59.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.